Jeff Davies Sells 68,554 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 182.85 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 292.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 290.80 ($3.83).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

