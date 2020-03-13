Javier Ferrán Purchases 314 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,376 ($31.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,008.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,168.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

DGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,580 ($47.09) to GBX 3,390 ($44.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) price objective (down from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,322.14 ($43.70).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.