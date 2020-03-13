J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MAYS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of -0.09.
About J.W. Mays
Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.