J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MAYS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of -0.09.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

