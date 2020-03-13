Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Itau Unibanco has increased its dividend by an average of 60.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 158.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.3%.

Shares of Itau Unibanco stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Itau Unibanco has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

