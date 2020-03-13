Itau Corpbanca to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ITCB)

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share by the bank on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Itau Corpbanca has increased its dividend by an average of 329.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Itau Corpbanca has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ITCB opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. Itau Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

