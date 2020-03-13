iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.34 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

