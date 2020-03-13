iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,787.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $156.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $153.61 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.