iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

