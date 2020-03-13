iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $82,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,839,000 after buying an additional 987,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,586,000. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 398,515 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,616,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.68. 1,269,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,247,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $111.60 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.