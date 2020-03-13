iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.