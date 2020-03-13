iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $232.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.57.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

