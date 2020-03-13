iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Raised by Emerald Investment Partners LLC

Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

