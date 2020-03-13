iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Dimension Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $8.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $248.56 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

