Investors Buy High Volume of Santander Consumer USA Put Options (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 33,659 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,686% compared to the average daily volume of 496 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $29,924,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,174,000 after acquiring an additional 733,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,935. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

