Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $82.73 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

