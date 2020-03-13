Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IVZ. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. 4,745,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,435,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Invesco has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 2,425.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco by 2,191.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 436.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

