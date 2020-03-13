Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.88% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 376,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 17,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.79.

