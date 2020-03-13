Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.63

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.63 and traded as low as $26.01. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 722,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 97,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

