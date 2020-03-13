International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $334,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

International Paper stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.