Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 100,000 Shares

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IBP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. 6,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. Installed Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $36,108,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $14,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 121,886 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $6,085,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 74,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. ValuEngine cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

