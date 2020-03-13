Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Up 255.6% in February

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular acquired 40,949 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,349.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,215,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,207.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 151,450 shares of company stock worth $117,929. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISIG opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.63. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

