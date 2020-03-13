Insider Selling: Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Sells £21,213.45 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR) insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).
Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.57) on Friday. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $499.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.39.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Senior’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
