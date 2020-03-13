Insider Selling: Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Sells £21,213.45 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR) insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.57) on Friday. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $499.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.39.

Get Senior alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Senior’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Barclays cut Senior to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 146 ($1.92) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Senior from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Senior from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.63 ($2.38).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.