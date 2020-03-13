Insider Selling: Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Sells A$222,982.70 in Stock

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville sold 78,904 shares of Orocobre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$222,982.70 ($158,143.76).

Shares of ORE opened at A$2.19 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.60. Orocobre Limited has a twelve month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of A$3.96 ($2.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.79. The firm has a market cap of $573.59 million and a P/E ratio of 36.50.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

