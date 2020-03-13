Insider Selling: Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) Insider Sells A$222,982.70 in Stock

Orocobre Limited (ASX:ORE) insider Richard Seville sold 78,904 shares of Orocobre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.00), for a total transaction of A$222,982.70 ($158,143.76).
Shares of ORE opened at A$2.19 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.60. Orocobre Limited has a twelve month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of A$3.96 ($2.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.79. The firm has a market cap of $573.59 million and a P/E ratio of 36.50.
About Orocobre
