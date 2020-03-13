Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells $247,531.02 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $425,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

