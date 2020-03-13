Insider Selling: Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Major Shareholder Sells $8,537,467.52 in Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $14,016,778.37.

NASDAQ MEET opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Meet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 55,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEET. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

