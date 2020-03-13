Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sells $662,300.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.