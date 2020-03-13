Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sells $662,300.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $21.50.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,828,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.
