Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $2,126,978.75 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Heather S. Ace sold 7,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $2,126,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $247.64 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average is $207.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

