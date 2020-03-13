Insider Selling: Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells 22,582 Shares of Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $6.96 on Friday, reaching $171.23. 112,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,136. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.64 and its 200-day moving average is $186.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

