Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

