Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00.
- On Friday, December 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $97.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.32.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
