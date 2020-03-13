Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$434,112.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 71,400 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$434,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,801,027.52.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.28 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.84.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

