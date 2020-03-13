Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$4,249,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$4,249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,321,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,233,295.65.

BTO stock opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.84.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

