Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$4,249,000.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$4,249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,321,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,233,295.65.
BTO stock opened at C$4.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.
