Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $1,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,671.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12.

On Friday, January 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total transaction of $2,262,226.96.

ANET stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $162.58 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

