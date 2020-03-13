Insider Buying: VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE VICI opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,116,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

