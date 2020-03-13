Insider Buying: Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) Insider Buys 58,181 Shares of Stock

Valmec Ltd (ASX:VMX) insider Peter McMorrow purchased 58,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$15,010.70 ($10,645.89).

Peter McMorrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Peter McMorrow purchased 62,451 shares of Valmec stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$17,423.83 ($12,357.33).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Valmec Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.19 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of A$0.34 ($0.24).

Valmec Limited, a diversified energy and infrastructure services company, provides equipment, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services to the oil and gas, resources, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. Its services include gas compression and processing; process services engineering, procurement, and construction; infrastructure service construction; petrochemical and mining fabrication; electrical and underground services; civil and earthworks solutions; asset preservation, service, and maintenance; and asset integrity and inspection services.

