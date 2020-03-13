Insider Buying: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) VP Purchases 27,777 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) VP Bret Fausett acquired 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,965. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $498.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.22. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tucows Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tucows presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

