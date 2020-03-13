Insider Buying: Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Buys $239,387.50 in Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $239,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,214.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $718.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 144,301 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,469 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.