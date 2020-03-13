Insider Buying: Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) Insider Buys 142,824 Shares of Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) insider Frank Poullas acquired 142,824 shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,711.80 ($7,597.02).

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.17 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About Magnis Energy Technologies

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. The company explores for natural flake graphite for use in various industries primarily batteries for storing electrical energy. Its flagship project includes 100% owned Nachu graphite project located in south east Tanzania.

