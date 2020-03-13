Insider Buying: Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) Insider Buys 142,824 Shares of Stock

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) insider Frank Poullas acquired 142,824 shares of Magnis Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,711.80 ($7,597.02).
Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.17 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.
About Magnis Energy Technologies
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.