Insider Buying: Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Director Acquires 7,420 Shares of Stock

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LSI traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $98.52. 20,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Life Storage by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Life Storage by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.