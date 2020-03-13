Insider Buying: Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Insider Acquires £150.15 in Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($197.51).

Nick Wrighton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Nick Wrighton acquired 158 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($197.45).

On Monday, January 6th, Nick Wrighton acquired 142 shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($196.13).

Shares of GOCO stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Friday. Gocompare.Com Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.66. The company has a market cap of $300.29 million and a PE ratio of 23.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Gocompare.Com Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Gocompare.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 117.80 ($1.55).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.