Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) EVP Purchases $12,950.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) EVP John Joseph Powers purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,553.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.06. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 63.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

