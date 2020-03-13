Insider Buying: Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Major Shareholder Acquires 451,822 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Delek US stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.38. 760,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101,626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,431 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

