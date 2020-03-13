Insider Buying: Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Director Purchases $182,700.00 in Stock

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CNDT opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Conduent Inc has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $14.49.
Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
CNDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
