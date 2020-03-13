Insider Buying: Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Director Purchases $182,700.00 in Stock

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CNDT opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Conduent Inc has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Conduent by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 153.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

