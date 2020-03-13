Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CFO Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,969,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,064,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

