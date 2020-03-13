Insider Buying: Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) CEO Buys $162,800.00 in Stock

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XEC opened at $15.15 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 114,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

