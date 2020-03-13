Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Purchases $37,290.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TCPC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

