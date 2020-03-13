Insider Buying: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,614,517.51 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 5,101 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward J. Shoen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $267.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $260.29 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AMERCO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AMERCO by 25.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AMERCO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMERCO by 3,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UHAL shares. TheStreet downgraded AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

