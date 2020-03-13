INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 285.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INMB. Roth Capital started coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

