InfuSystem (INFU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th.

INFU opened at $7.29 on Friday. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

