Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.48% -9.09% 2.02% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 198.32% 1.41%

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.03 $4.24 million $0.50 3.94 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

