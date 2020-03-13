Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF) Critical Survey

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Risk and Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.48% -9.09% 2.02% Bain Capital Specialty Finance 49.55% 8.32% 3.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.03 $4.24 million $0.50 3.94 Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.86 $98.08 million $1.64 9.02

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

